Banking on a bargain: Sandesara settlement raises important questions

The brothers, who had managed to abscond on the Albanian passport in 2017 and were running an oil and gas business in Nigeria, had a long list of cases against them

Nitin Sandesara, one of the promoters of the Sterling Biotech group.

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

The Supreme Court’s recent order closing all criminal cases against Ahmedabad-based Sterling Biotech’s fugitive promoters Nitin and Chetan Sandesara if they deposit ₹5,100 crore by December 17 has raised critical questions concerning the treatment of businesspeople who abscond with large sums of public money. The order refers to a one-time settlement that the promoters had agreed to repay a consortium of banks in return for the state to quash all criminal proceedings against them, including their designation as economic offenders. The brothers, who had managed to abscond on the Albanian passport in 2017 and were running an oil
