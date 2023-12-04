Battling dark patterns

The Central Consumer Protection Agency (CCPA) has done well to issue guidelines for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns on the web. These guidelines will apply to all digital platforms offering goods and services in India, including advertisers and sellers. Notably, this comes just a few months after the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) issued a press note urging e-commerce companies and industry associations to refrain from practices involving dark patterns.

Dark patterns refer to the variety of deceptive practices used to manipulate or significantly influence online consumers into making choices which may not be in their best interests. Practised by digital platforms and advertisers to maximise profits, they are designed to manipulate user behaviour by exploiting cognitive biases and