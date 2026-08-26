Bitter harvest

The problem is tighter supply. Sugar production for the current season is expected to be 30.6 million tonnes, nearly 11 per cent below the initial estimate of around 34.3 million tonnes. Excessive rain and waterlogging damaged the crop in Maharashtra and Karnataka, while red rot and top-borer disease did the harm in Uttar Pradesh. The scale of the downward revision points to a weakness in India’s sugar-supply management, particularly the difficulty of forecasting sugar output accurately as weather conditions become more volatile. The government says stocks are sufficient to meet domestic demand until the new crushing season begins in October, but the sharp price rise shows how sensitive the market has become to expectations about availability. The global market is adding to the pressure. The worldwide sugar market is estimated to face a deficit of around 3.3 million tonnes in 2026-27, and international sugar prices have risen over 16 per cent since June.

While ethanol diversion has reduced sugar available for consumption, blaming the biofuel programme alone would be misplaced because sugar used for ethanol production has fallen from about 12 per cent in 2022-23 to 9 per cent in 2025-26. Nearly three-fourths of India’s ethanol now comes from grain feedstock. Ethanol has also helped improve the financial position of sugar mills by providing an alternative outlet for surplus sugar and supporting timely payments to farmers. As of August 20, about 97 per cent of sugarcane dues for the 2025-26 season had reportedly been paid.