Bitter harvest
The government says stocks are sufficient to meet domestic demand until the new crushing season begins in October, but the sharp price rise shows how sensitive the market has become
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Sugar is turning bitter ahead of the festival season, with the retail price rising from ₹48.18 a kg on July 20 to ₹55.70 on August 20, a 16 per cent increase in a month. The Centre has allowed duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar till October 31, while imposing stock limits and monitoring mills and traders. The intervention is necessary, but its effectiveness will depend on how quickly imported sugar reaches consumers. Raw sugar has to be refined before it can enter the retail market, and shipments from Brazil, for instance, can take 40-45 days. The government has now also given importers a two-month window from the filing of the Bill of Entry to process and sell the refined sugar, rather than requiring sales by October 31. This is a sensible adjustment, but with domestic ex-mill prices falling, industry estimates suggest only about half the permitted quantity may be imported.