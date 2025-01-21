Blending dilemma: Conflicting priorities on flex-fuel need clear policy

India’s ethanol-blending programme, designed to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emission, is a bold and commendable step towards sustainability. By blending ethanol with petrol, the country seeks to enhance energy security, mitigate the environmental impact of vehicular emission, and reduce dependence on imported crude oil, thereby strengthening its external position. In the past decade, India saved Rs 1.1 trillion in foreign exchange and 50 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent in emission. Ethanol-production capacity has more than doubled in the past four years to reach 16,230 million litres. In fact, the country has already achieved 14.6 per cent