Blending dilemma: Conflicting priorities on flex-fuel need clear policy

Blending dilemma: Conflicting priorities on flex-fuel need clear policy

Ethanol in India is derived primarily from sugarcane, a crop that is not only water-intensive but is also being increasingly diverted to ethanol production

Ethanol
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

India’s ethanol-blending programme, designed to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emission, is a bold and commendable step towards sustainability. By blending ethanol with petrol, the country seeks to enhance energy security, mitigate the environmental impact of vehicular emission, and reduce dependence on imported crude oil, thereby strengthening its external position. In the past decade, India saved Rs 1.1 trillion in foreign exchange and 50 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent in emission. Ethanol-production capacity has more than doubled in the past four years to reach 16,230 million litres. In fact, the country has already achieved 14.6 per cent
Topics : ethanol production Carbon emissions Crude Oil Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion

