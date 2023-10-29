close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

BRI: Ten years after

The world struggles to counter its influence

China, China flag
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) completed a decade this month with President Xi Jinping seeking to infuse an element of benignity into this globe-girdling project that is widely seen as a disquieting projection of Chinese power. Mr Xi’s initial vision encompassed creating a vast network of railways, energy pipelines, highways, and streamlined border crossings — overland and maritime — that would promote West and East Asian infrastructure connectivity and the international use of the renminbi. The BRI has
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

No middle ground

A day after Blinken's China visit, Joe Biden calls Xi Jinping a 'dictator'

International ambitions

Ambition and reality

Uncertain outlook

Pushing productivity

No place for women

Unnecessary restriction

Clean the air

Fiscal balance

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment China Xi Jinping International Relations

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon