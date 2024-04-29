Building capacity

The Ministry of Railways, as reported by this newspaper on Monday, is looking to offer 200 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to private firms and freight operators. The move must be welcomed because it will not only put railways land and related assets to better use but also improve capability in the logistics sector. According to government estimates, the 200 new terminals would need investments worth Rs 12,000-14,000 crore. The move, in fact, will take the policy announced in September 2022 forward. The Union Cabinet had then approved a policy on long-term leasing of railway land for activities such as cargo