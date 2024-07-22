Business Standard
Can Kamala bloom?

Mr Biden may have stepped aside too late

Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Joe Biden after a speech on healthcare in Raleigh, N.C., March. 26, 2024. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

United States President Joe Biden may have done right by his party by withdrawing from the presidential race but whether his gesture will significantly improve the Democrats’ chances of retaining the White House in November is still an open question. Visibly frail, he finally heeded growing calls to step down after dallying for 25 days following a disastrous performance against Republican rival Donald Trump in the first presidential debate on June 27, and multiple gaffes at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 75th anniversary summit less than a month later. But he leaves his nominee, Kamala Harris, 59,

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:22 PM IST

