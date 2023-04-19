close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Caste consolidation

India needs politics of economic development

Business Standard Editorial Comment
census
Premium

census

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the run-up to several crucial state Assembly elections this year, leading to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Opposition parties seem to have found some common ground to counter the might of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the release of Socio-Economic and Caste Census data, which was conducted in 2011 and covered about 250 million households. The data, however, was not released. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also demanded that the data be released and argued that the 50 per cent limit on caste-based reservations be removed. While such demands are not new, the timing clearly suggests that the idea is to make the social justice project an election issue. While it remains to be seen if it works electorally, increasing focus on caste politics is not exactly what India needs at this stage.
To be sure, the idea of a caste-based Census, potentially leading to h
Or

Also Read

Conduct census 'immediately'; caste census 'essential': Kharge writes to PM

Podcast: How will the delay in conducting a Census affect India?

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Podcast: Census delayed, milk prices, oil prices in 2023, network splicing

What is census?

China as a creditor

Big cats vs development

Mr Malik's revelations

Disappointing numbers

Tech for governance

Topics : India economy Politics caste census pilot projects

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

Yuan
2 min read
Premium

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

Port
4 min read
Premium

China's RMB project making steady progress

Yuan
6 min read
Premium

China as a creditor

China Flag
3 min read
Premium

Big cats vs development

tiger
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

China's RMB project making steady progress

Yuan
6 min read
Premium

China as a creditor

China Flag
3 min read
Premium

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

Port
4 min read
Premium

Big cats vs development

tiger
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

Yuan
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon