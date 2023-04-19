Caste consolidation

In the run-up to several crucial state Assembly elections this year, leading to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Opposition parties seem to have found some common ground to counter the might of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the release of Socio-Economic and Caste Census data, which was conducted in 2011 and covered about 250 million households. The data, however, was not released. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also demanded that the data be released and argued that the 50 per cent limit on caste-based reservations be removed. While such demands are not new, the timing clearly suggests that the idea is to make the social justice project an election issue. While it remains to be seen if it works electorally, increasing focus on caste politics is not exactly what India needs at this stage.
To be sure, the idea of a caste-based Census, potentially leading to h
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or