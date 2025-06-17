Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Char Dham helicopter services must not resume without safety protocols

Char Dham helicopter services must not resume without safety protocols

The state plans to resume helicopter service soon if the weather permits, which should not be done without proper safety protocol in place

Kedarnath helicopter crash
premium

The crash near Gaurikund was one in a series of five helicopter accidents on this route in the past six weeks, two of them proving fatal and three involving malfunctioning machines. (PTI Photo)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The death of seven people in a helicopter crash on the Char Dham shuttle offers yet another tragic reminder of the dangers embedded in rapidly developing tourism infrastructure. This shuttle is a particularly egregious example of official disregard for safety. The crash near Gaurikund was one in a series of five helicopter accidents on this route in the past six weeks, two of them proving fatal and three involving malfunctioning machines. At the heart of this casual approach to safety is the state government’s indiscriminate promotion of religious tourism, which has become a critical revenue source for the state and
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment BS Opinion Helicopter chopper helicopter crash
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon