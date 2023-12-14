Charging growth

The Union government recently initiated the process of auctioning 20 blocks of critical minerals, including the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves discovered in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district. The collective valuation of these blocks has been estimated at about Rs 45,000 crore. Currently, 125 projects are underway to explore critical minerals in the country. Notably, this comes just a few months after India was inducted into the US-led Mineral Security Partnership (MSP), and the country issued its first critical minerals policy listing 30 minerals vital in fuelling India’s net-zero transition.

Clean-energy technologies necessitate significantly higher mineral inputs than their fossil fuel-based counterparts. For instance, lithium-ion batteries are extensively used in electric vehicles, while rare earth elements are essential components of