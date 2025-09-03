Chips on the table: Phase 2 of semiconductor mission must shift the focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking this week to an audience from the semiconductor industry in New Delhi, said that India would capture a “major share” of the sector globally in the coming years. He was speaking in the context of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which was approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2021. The second phase of the ISM is now being planned, and the government has said that it will focus on the development of a supportive ecosystem. The semiconductor mission has received subsidies from the government on a significantly larger scale than its other forms of