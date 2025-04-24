Clear message on Pahalgam terror attack: All options on the table

The message from the Government of India could not have been clearer. Speaking in public for the first time since the gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the death of 26 persons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said: “India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth.” The fact that Mr Modi chose to speak in English at a public function in Madhubani, Bihar, suggests that he wanted the message to reach across the world uninterrupted. He also mentioned various countries and leaders who had