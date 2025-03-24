Monday, March 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Climate concerns: Changing rainfall patterns threaten agriculture

Climate concerns: Changing rainfall patterns threaten agriculture

In 2024, India experienced extreme weather events on 322 days, up from 318 in 2023, affecting around 4.07 million hectares of crop area

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
Premium

Annual growth in the production of four crop groups — coarse cereals, oilseeds, pulses, and rice — during the kharif season indicates higher output during years when the southwest monsoon is better across all crops. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent study published in the Reserve Bank of India’s March bulletin highlights a pressing concern — the increasing variability in rainfall and its impact on food-crop production. It reaffirms that agriculture in India still relies heavily on monsoon. While the expansion of modern irrigation facilities and the development of climate-resilient seed varieties have provided some relief, rainfall continues to be a decisive factor. Precipitation during the southwest monsoon remains critical for agricultural production during the kharif season. Erratic rain and drought-like conditions tend to disrupt crop-growing cycles and exacerbate pest and plant-disease problems. In contrast, a spell of good
Topics : Climate Change Business Standard Editorial Comment Editorial Comment Rainfall Agriculture BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon