COP30 in Brazil faces world at its hottest and most divided on climate

COP30 in Brazil faces world at its hottest and most divided on climate

As COP30 opens in Brazil, record CO₂ levels and faltering global leadership leave climate goals in peril, testing the world's resolve to act on its promises

The key problem has been the consistent lack of leadership by the United States (US), the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

The United Nations Conference of Parties (COP 30), scheduled for November 10 to 21 in Belem, Brazil, will start on the bleakest note in a decade, with the latest data from the World Meteorological Organization showing that the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere last year showed a record increase. The global average grew 3.5 parts per million (ppm) to 424 ppm in 2024 over 2023, the highest increase since modern measurements started in 1957. Among the key contributory factors for this surge is the accelerated burning of fossil fuels, including in India, though countries had pledged in 2023
