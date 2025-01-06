Dealing with HMPV: Govt must educate public on prevention measures

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) appears to have infected the stock markets with the benchmark BSE Sensex dropping over 1.5 per cent on Monday on the news of the virus outbreak in China as investors fear a repeat of the Covid-19 devastation. The fear factor has been amplified by reports of two cases in Bengaluru — a three-month-old baby, who has been discharged, and an eight-month-old, who is said to be recovering. Since neither child has a history of travel, there is some concern over how the virus reached India. As yet, HMPV is not considered fatal and mostly infects babies, infants,