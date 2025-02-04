Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 10:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Debt management: India must focus on sustained fiscal consolidation

Debt management: India must focus on sustained fiscal consolidation

Although public debt has gone up across the world after the pandemic, it is in India's interests to reduce it to a more manageable level

FPIs pull out of debt after a year of strong inflows debt
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the highlights of the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, was the continuance of credible fiscal management. The government aims to restrict the fiscal deficit to 4.8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year, improving upon the Budget Estimate of 4.9 per cent, despite lower than expected nominal GDP growth. While it is correct that a lower outgo on capital expenditure, partly because of the restrictions related to the general elections, helped contain the deficit, it must be recognised that capex is at a much higher level than in the
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion Budget 2025

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon