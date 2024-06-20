Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Demanding questions

All India exam protocols need a rethink

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest
Premium

New Delhi: Students stage a protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Controversies over the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) focus the spotlight squarely on the capabilities of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct such nation-wide examinations for admission to institutes of higher education. The NTA was set up in 2017 as an autonomous institution to create a scientific exam system on a par with global standards, superseding bodies such as the All India Council of Technical Education and the Central Board of Secondary Education and colleges and institutions that conducted these exams before. It is one of the
Topics : BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment NEET UG education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon