Disclosures and regulations: New Sebi chairman makes a promising start

The new Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, made some encouraging remarks in his first public appearance after taking office last week. Emphasising transparency in the market, Mr Pandey noted it extended to the regulator as well. The regulator, he noted, needed to be transparent on various measures, including conflict of interest in the board. Interestingly, this bit was not in the speech uploaded on the regulator’s website. However, irrespective of whether the remark was part of the prepared text, the views are now in the public domain and should be welcomed by all stakeholders.