Donald Trump's 'reciprocal tariffs' agenda raises global economic fears

Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress since he won his second term as United States President barely differed in tone and content from his campaign rallies or inaugural address at the same venue six weeks ago. He took the podium against the background of a tanking stock market owing to the trade wars he has unleashed and the second-lowest job approval rating of 45 per cent among Presidents at this point in their term, according to Gallup. The lowest rating was scored by Mr Trump himself at 40 per cent in 2017. Nevertheless, he delivered a