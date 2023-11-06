Drafting security strategy

No appetite for food safety

Nifty FMCG, Auto indices likely to underperform in near-term, show charts

Short rollover seen in Nifty Futures; Check Bear Spread strategy for index

News reports suggest that the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), the government’s apex body for strategic planning, has begun the process of formulating a national security strategy (NSS) for the country. Given the changing strategic dynamics, this is a welcome step. The strategic policy document details the country’s security objectives, and broadly spells out how to achieve those. A country’s major military reforms should flow from a coherent NSS. The initiative to formulate an NSS comes after years of deliberation

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com