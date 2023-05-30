close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Economics of biofuels

Food and feed must be given priority

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Ethanol Blending, Petrol, Petroleum
Premium

Ethanol Blending, Petrol, Petroleum

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government’s bid to raise the level of ethanol blending in petrol to 20 per cent (E20) by 2025, instead of 2030, needs a serious rethink. A report released last week by private policy analyst Arcus, in the presence of NITI Aayog representatives, rules out the availability of enough raw material to produce the required 13.5 billion litres of ethanol. The 2018 National Policy on Biofuels envisages using agricultural produce, such as sugarcane, rice, and maize, to make alcohol. These crops already have committed demand for food, feed, and other purposes. The scope of expanding the areas under them is limited because of scarcity of both land and water. While sugarcane and rice are water guzzlers, the output of maize is already insufficient to meet the demands of the poultry and starch sectors.
At present, the bulk of the ethanol is produced by the sugar industry, which has been permitted to utilise all products of sugarcane, including cane juice and finishe
Or

Also Read

Elections to ethanol blending: Sugar production drop weighs on stakeholders

Will have International Biofuel Alliance before G20 summit: Hardeep Puri

Explained: Why is govt focussed on creating a global biofuel alliance?

Ethanol pipeline gets Rs 16K-crore investment bid in Uttar Pradesh

Under construction

Inefficient taxation

The Turkish question

Far from risk-less

Fighting climate change

Listing timeline

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Biofuel Ethanol blending

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Economics of biofuels

Ethanol Blending, Petrol, Petroleum
3 min read

Inefficient taxation

FDI
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Repricing risk, disrupting real estate markets, & more

Illustration
1 min read

Modern Times redux

labourers, migrant labourers, labour law
5 min read

Disrupting real estate markets

Illustration
6 min read

Most Popular

Best of BS Opinion: Repricing risk, disrupting real estate markets, & more

Illustration
1 min read

Inefficient taxation

FDI
3 min read

Economics of biofuels

Ethanol Blending, Petrol, Petroleum
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon