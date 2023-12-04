Embracing nuclear power

The 28th instalment of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, is currently underway in the city of Dubai and some important declarations have already emerged. While the purpose of the COP summits originally was to try and hammer out binding treaties to limit the emission of greenhouse gases, this has changed substantially in the post-Paris Agreement era. Now the utility of such summits is designed around whether world leaders in attendance can be nudged towards setting common targets, even if they are not legally binding. Two such targets have been announced at the COP, alongside a broader agreement on climate and health. One target, on the tripling of the global