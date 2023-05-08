Emergency ends

Experts agree the world must remain on guard for a resurgence of the disease, prompted by additional variants or by other special circumstances. Yet it is now also time

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it no longer viewed Covid-19 as a “global health emergency”. This announcement comes almost three and a half years after the novel coronavirus first began to spread across the world. In these years, 765 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, and seven million deaths from the disease have been registered. But the WHO, in the same press conference, indicated that its own estimates were that the toll of the pandemic was “likely” more like 20 million deaths. However, after the availability of vaccines and the dominance of milder Omicron-based variants of the virus, the number of deaths has fallen, according to the WHO, from hundreds of thousands of people a week two years ago to about 3,500 a week today.