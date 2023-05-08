close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Emergency ends

Public health questions about Covid persist, however

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Photo: ANI
Premium

Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced it no longer viewed Covid-19 as a “global health emergency”. This announcement comes almost three and a half years after the novel coronavirus first began to spread across the world. In these years, 765 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, and seven million deaths from the disease have been registered. But the WHO, in the same press conference, indicated that its own estimates were that the toll of the pandemic was “likely” more like 20 million deaths. However, after the availability of vaccines and the dominance of milder Omicron-based variants of the virus, the number of deaths has fallen, according to the WHO, from hundreds of thousands of people a week two years ago to about 3,500 a week today.
Experts agree the world must remain on guard for a resurgence of the disease, prompted by additional variants or by other special circumstances. Yet it is now also time
Or

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

Extending liability

Seamless transactions

Neighbourhood concerns

The long route for oil

Harmful power concentration

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests Coronavirus Vaccine Business Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The tap still left open

Illustration
6 min read
Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read
Premium

Extending liability

black money
3 min read
Premium

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Manipur violence
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

AI
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Manipur violence
6 min read
Premium

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

Imports
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Neighbourhood concerns, seamless transactions & more

AI
1 min read
Premium

Extending liability

black money
3 min read
Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon