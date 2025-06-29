Ending a right: Challenging birthright citizenship won't end well for US

In countries that have inherited the liberal common-law tradition from England, all those born in their territory are granted citizenship. This is the case in what is now the United Kingdom, but also in India, much of the Commonwealth — and the United States (US). That is why it was a major shock when, as one of his first acts, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning “birthright citizenship” in the US. This order subsequently received multiple legal challenges; but now, the right wing-dominated US Supreme Court has said that none of those challenges can amount to a