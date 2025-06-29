Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ending a right: Challenging birthright citizenship won't end well for US

Ending a right: Challenging birthright citizenship won't end well for US

If Mr Trump indeed succeeds in rolling back birthright citizenship then it will stand as an epochal shift in American identity and in its role in the world

US President Donald Trump
Image: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In countries that have inherited the liberal common-law tradition from England, all those born in their territory are granted citizenship. This is the case in what is now the United Kingdom, but also in India, much of the Commonwealth — and the United States (US). That is why it was a major shock when, as one of his first acts, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning “birthright citizenship” in the US. This order subsequently received multiple legal challenges; but now, the right wing-dominated US Supreme Court has said that none of those challenges can amount to a
