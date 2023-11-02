Engagement discontent

In an unusual concerted move, 41 US states and the District of Columbia have filed lawsuits, accusing Meta of designing algorithms that harm children, and concealing internal research that provides evidence of such harm. The bipartisan group of attorneys general is also suing the social-media giant for restitution to the families they allege were harmed by platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, which are run by Meta. Over 60 per cent of American teenagers use Instagram. These cases are unprecedented