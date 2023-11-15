Entrepot for geopolitics

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

US government-owned International Development Finance Corporation’s decision to invest $553 million in Colombo West International Terminal Pvt Ltd could be a geopolitical game changer in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Investing more than half in the $789 million project through its financial institution will give the US a strategic presence in one of the largest trans-shipment ports in the IOR, enhancing its larger Indo-Pacific play and offering a bold counter to China’s aggressive expansion in the region via its Maritime Silk Route initiative. Colombo Port West is a year-old consortium majority owned by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (51 per cent). Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings owns 34 per cent, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority 15 per cent.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com