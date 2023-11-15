Sensex (1.14%)
Entrepot for geopolitics

US investment in Lankan port opens up new opportunities

Port City Colombo: The great Chinese white elephant of Sri Lanka
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
US government-owned International Development Finance Corporation’s decision to invest $553 million in Colombo West International Terminal Pvt Ltd could be a geopolitical game changer in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Investing more than half in the $789 million project through its financial institution will give the US a strategic presence in one of the largest trans-shipment ports in the IOR, enhancing its larger Indo-Pacific play and offering a bold counter to China’s aggressive expansion in the region via its Maritime Silk Route initiative. Colombo Port West is a year-old consortium majority owned by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (51 per cent). Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings owns 34 per cent, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority 15 per cent.

China,

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment US development finance United States government sri lanka port cargo Investment tips

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

