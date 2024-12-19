EV growth faces charging woes even as carmakers push ahead with launches

The Indian market for electric passenger vehicles (e-PVs) is minuscule, accounting for 2 per cent of the passenger vehicle market in 2023-24. It is expected to go up just 100 basis points in FY25. Of this, two-wheelers account for more than half the electric-vehicle (EV) market. But car manufacturers are undaunted by these numbers. According to a report in this newspaper, leading car companies in India have 15 to 20 launches planned in the coming year, a major acceleration from seven or eight launches in 2024. Most of these EVs are likely to be high-end sports utility vehicles. Carmakers may