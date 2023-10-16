Extended trading

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

NSE on its way to extend trading hours for F&O, awaiting Sebi nod

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is reported to be considering another round of stakeholder feedback and consultation before it comes to a decision on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) proposal to extend trading hours for index derivatives. The extension will impose additional costs on brokerages, along with the exchange and clearing houses, while it could lead to volume expansion and give investors better coverage against unforeseen risks in Western markets. The NSE proposes to extend trading hours

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com