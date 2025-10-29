Fire-and-forget: Retail investors starting to see virtues of passive funds

The rally in precious metals may have triggered a change in the attitude of India’s retail investors. In September, net account addition in schemes of passive mutual funds (MFs) overtook those in active equity funds for the very first time. This movement into passive funds was driven largely by investors getting into gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But while gold and silver may have been the main triggers, this does mark a change in attitude. Passive schemes — including index funds and ETFs — recorded 1.2 million new accounts registered during the month. When fund-of-fund (FoF) schemes