Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Fire-and-forget: Retail investors starting to see virtues of passive funds

Fire-and-forget: Retail investors starting to see virtues of passive funds

While India's households have invested heavily in equity mutual funds over the past five years, most investors have favoured active schemes

retail investors, funds, F&O, STOCK market trading
premium

The concept of the index fund was popularised by mavens such as John Bogle of the Vanguard group. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rally in precious metals may have triggered a change in the attitude of India’s retail investors. In September, net account addition in schemes of passive mutual funds (MFs) overtook those in active equity funds for the very first time. This movement into passive funds was driven largely by investors getting into gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But while gold and silver may have been the main triggers, this does mark a change in attitude. Passive schemes — including index funds and ETFs — recorded 1.2 million new accounts registered during the month. When fund-of-fund (FoF) schemes
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Retail investors Investors
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon