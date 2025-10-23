Foreign interest: Growth prospects draw investment into financial sector

The financial sector in India is witnessing a significant interest from foreign entities. Last week, for instance, United Arab Emirates-based Emirates NBD PJSC entered into an agreement with RBL Bank, a mid-sized private bank, to invest ₹26,850 crore, or about $3 billion, to acquire a controlling stake of up to 60 per cent. Subject to regulatory approval, this will be the biggest foreign investment in an Indian private bank. The investment, according to the management, will help RBL Bank move into the league of large Indian banks. It will help the bank strengthen its presence in corporate banking