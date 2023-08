New Brics in the wall

The right moves

New Brics in the wall

Argentina to Iran: Brics leaders agree to admit 6 countries as new members

BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help?

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

Speaking at the recently concluded summit of the Brics nations in South Africa, the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, insisted that his country “was, is, and

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com