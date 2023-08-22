Freezing out ICE

Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric is of the view that it is time to shut down the production of scooters that run on internal combustion engines (ICE) and focus on investing in “meaningful” and “quality” two-wheelers. This statement, in an interview with Business Standard, can be interpreted as fighting talk from India’s leading e-two-wheeler player to his ICE competitors, which still outsell him by a long margin, or the politically correct stance of a promoter mindful of the government’s target of having electric vehicles (EVs) account for 80 per cent of two-wheelers on the road by 2030. Having laun