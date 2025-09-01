From rivals to partners: Sino-Indian relations see a cautious reset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years — this time to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit — offered the first signals of “positive momentum” in relations, which have been under the shadow of the border standoff in Ladakh. After a meeting with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in Tianjin, the language deployed in the statements by the two sides reflected a notable change in tonality. Building on the goodwill accruing since the two leaders met in the Russian city of Kazan last year, both statements spoke of India and China