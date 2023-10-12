Funding green growth

With the COP28 summit scheduled to be held in Dubai next month, it is worth reassessing the progress of climate finance in the Global South, including India. Notably, India submitted its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy at the COP27 summit, which demands large investments. It will require a comprehensive climate-finance strategy for mobilising the capital required to support mitigation and adaptation. To be sure, the government cannot be the only stakeholder providing funds for the green transition. The advanced countries