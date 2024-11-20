Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / G20 Rio declaration balances compromise but lacks actionable specifics

G20 Rio declaration balances compromise but lacks actionable specifics

Declaration did not capitalise on breakthrough commitment among countries at COP28 in Dubai last year to "transition away from fossil fuels" by setting phaseout targets for this transition

G20, G20 Summit
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The G20 Rio de Janeiro Declaration, which leaders endorsed on Tuesday, has addressed most of the key issues that roil the world — war, climate change, poverty and hunger, equality, and global governance. In doing so, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as Lula, President of host nation Brazil, could claim success in fulfilling his agenda despite differences among leaders on the nuances of the draft and dissenting opinions from Argentina. The language of the declaration, therefore, reflects the degree of compromise within the G20 on a number of issues. But the upshot is a text that is generic
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment G20 summit

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon