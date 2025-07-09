Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gaps in data gathering understate actual levels of inequality in India

Gaps in data gathering understate actual levels of inequality in India

According to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23, inequality in consumption did decline

India’s policies on taxing capital and labour income are likely to play a crucial role in tackling inequality, according to the Economic Survey, presented on Monday.
Even as average consumption levels rise nationally, the gap between rural and urban areas remains wide. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

A recent report showing India as among the most equal countries in the world, based on a Gini index of 25.5, has sparked a debate. The Gini coefficient measures inequality within a population, with a higher value indicating higher inequality. The figure in question, cited from the recent World Bank “Poverty and Equity Brief” for India, measures consumption inequality, not income or wealth inequality. This distinction is crucial because consumption-based measures often tend to underreport the true extent of inequality, especially in a country like India, where high-income groups often mask their incomes or altogether evade household surveys. While it
