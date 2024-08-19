Govt plans 'tech' tonic to boost India's agricultural productivity

In an effort to raise farm productivity, the Union government recently announced two important measures to support technology adoption in Indian agriculture. These are the launch of Krishi-Decision Support System (Krishi-DSS) and the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS). The former is a digital platform that is set to leverage geospatial data and satellite imagery to convey real-time information on crop conditions, weather patterns, water resources, and soil health to farmers. It will also warn them about potential disasters, such as pest attacks and extreme weather events, help in crop residue management, and inform the government about the