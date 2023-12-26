Grappling with politicians

The government has spared the Indian sporting world’s blushes by moving swiftly to suspend the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This follows a travesty of an election that saw 13 of the 15 seats in the governing body’s committee filled with associates of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Member of Parliament (MP) from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Singh is fighting a court case against allegations of sexual harassment brought by six women wrestlers. The new panel won 40 of the state wrestling federation votes against seven for the challenger, Commonwealth Gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

