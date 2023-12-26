Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Grappling with politicians

Govt move to suspend WFI is timely

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Premium

WFI ex-chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has spared the Indian sporting world’s blushes by moving swiftly to suspend the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). This follows a travesty of an election that saw 13 of the 15 seats in the governing body’s committee filled with associates of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Member of Parliament (MP) from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Singh is fighting a court case against allegations of sexual harassment brought by six women wrestlers. The new panel won 40 of the state wrestling federation votes against seven for the challenger, Commonwealth Gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

Also Read

WFI suspended! Here's why global wrestling body revoked India's membership

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

Explained: Here's why the sports ministry suspended WFI office bearers

Yet to see anything in writing: Sakshi Malik on WFI's suspension by govt

Labour mobility

Inclusive growth

Global trade disruption

The French connection

Rating constraints

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment WFI Bharatiya Janata Party Wrestling Federation of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon