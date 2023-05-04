close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Harmful power concentration

Personality- or family-based parties prevent strong alliances

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The drama over the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar as president of the party has highlighted a structural flaw in political parties in India. Barring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a handful of others, most parties in the world’s largest democracy tend to be predicated on authoritarian structures dominated either by one leader or one family. Mr Pawar, 82, is reportedly seeking to avoid a split in the party and has forwarded the claims of his daughter, Supriya Sule, to take over in preference to his ambitious nephew Ajit Pawar. The NCP is the largest Opposition party in Maharashtra, and this destabilising controversy involves an intra-family power struggle in an electorally significant state ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. In Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due on May 10, the electorate is witnessing an unseemly battle within the Janata Dal (S), a family enterprise presided over by former Prime Minister H
Or

Also Read

Under construction

Overtaking China

Investment conundrum

Conservative budgeting

Decongesting Indian prisons

Real risk of AI

Crash landing

No further delay

Cautious optimism

Revisiting safety regulation

Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment indian politics Political parties

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The long route for oil

Exports
3 min read
Premium

Harmful power concentration

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read
Premium

Indo-Pacific naval strategy

Navy
7 min read
Premium

Greenwashing, ESG backlash and transitions

fossil fuels, solar, renewable, pollution, climate, environment
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Crash landing, debt and its dangers, and more

Go First
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Debt and its dangers

Debt fund
6 min read
Premium

Aiming for the high road

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
6 min read
Premium

Crash landing

Go First
3 min read
Premium

Real risk of AI

AI
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Crash landing, debt and its dangers, and more

Go First
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon