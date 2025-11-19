Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High claims, low payouts: Why India's health insurance cover isn't enough

High claims, low payouts: Why India's health insurance cover isn't enough

These concerns reflect a deeper structural challenge. India's insurance penetration remains low at 3.7 per cent of gross domestic product, roughly half the global average

Removing goods and services tax on individual life and health policies will make premiums relatively affordable. But affordability may not reduce inefficiencies, such as in claim processing.

Even as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) prepares to launch the Bima Sugam digital marketplace in December, the regulator has drawn attention to ongoing issues in health-insurance claim settlements. Irdai Chairperson Ajay Seth recently observed that although the number of claims settled was high, the proportion of the amount settled to the amount claimed remains below expectations, especially in health insurance. In 2024-25, the general and health insurers settled ₹94,247 crore across 32.6 million health-insurance claims. Problems pertaining to transparency, claim adequacy, and clarity in insurance communication continue to be reported. 
