Hopes for a reset: Carney victory signals improvement in Indo-Canadian ties

Two developments in the recent Canadian elections offer hope for a thaw in Indo-Canadian relations, which have been in the deep freeze since mid-2023. The first is the victory of the Liberal Party, under former central banker and economist Mark Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister in mid-March. The second is the resounding defeat of the Liberal Party’s India-baiting parliamentary ally Jagmeet Singh and his New Democratic Party (NDP), which came in a distant fourth. Mr Carney, who steered the Bank of England as governor through Brexit between 2013 and 2020, is known to be a pragmatist. In