How GatiShakti Public could rewire India's infrastructure playbook

The launch of PM GatiShakti Public marks an important milestone in India’s journey towards transparent, data-driven infrastructure planning. Four years after the platform brought together information from 57 ministries on a single, digital interface, this query-based web platform allows users to access 230 approved datasets covering physical- and social-infrastructure assets. It aims to make infrastructure and geospatial data a shared national resource rather than a government silo, enabling a better project design, inter-agency coordination, and private-sector participation. For decades, India’s infrastructure bottlenecks have stemmed not only from financing gaps but also from fragmented planning. Ministries and departments have