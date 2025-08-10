Impending disruption: India must prepare for the AI skill onslaught

Information-technology (IT) firms are increasingly focusing on hiring people with skills in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and cybersecurity. The recent announcement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that it would lay off over 12,000 mid- and senior-level employees sent ripples across India’s vast IT sector, and was more than just a routine restructuring move. The changes in hiring and employee retention policies signal a deeper shift: The rapid and irreversible integration of AI into the functioning of companies, not just in IT, but across industries. In fact, TCS has been open in acknowledging that it is investing heavily