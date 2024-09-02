Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Import dependence: Crop diversification can improve edible oil production

Import dependence: Crop diversification can improve edible oil production

There is a need to adopt improved farming practices and advanced production technologies to raise productivity and output in the long term to be able to reduce dependence on import

Representational image

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

India is a significant producer of edible oil, accounting for 15-20 per cent of the global oilseed area, 6-7 per cent of production, and 9-10 per cent of consumption. Yet, about 57 per cent of India’s edible oil consumption is met through imports, rendering it vulnerable to global price fluctuations and supply disruption. In fact, India bought a record amount of edible oil in July this year, as refiners increased palm oil and soy oil purchases due to lucrative prices. In this regard, the NITI Aayog recently brought out a comprehensive report detailing India’s heavy reliance on

