Improved closing auction
Sebi should aim to increase participation
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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It has been 10 weeks since the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) changed the way the stock markets end their trading day. It introduced the closing auction session (CAS) on August 3, with the idea of giving one efficient price for index funds, large institutional investors, and derivatives traders. But, instead, it led to problems — especially for derivatives traders, who decided to stay out of the market because of the unpredictability and volatility during the end session. A new circular dated October 15 addresses the issues and is in the right direction. It has delinked derivatives from the CAS close. The notional average daily derivatives turnover is more than 200 times that in cash. Retail investors account for about 40 per cent of the turnover in index options. The CAS was putting all these traders out of the system. The problems should be fixed in December.