Improved closing auction

The issue started when the indicative equilibrium prices in the CAS system fluctuated wildly as algo traders entered and cancelled orders, which led to volatility. The CAS settlement price is directly tied to expiring derivatives contracts, where traders had limited visibility of how the market would move. Thus, most derivatives traders and domestic funds stayed away from the market during the auction window. The bigger issue was that cash trading stopped at 3.15 pm while derivatives traded till 3.40 pm. The final value for the benchmark indices that came after the CAS was many a time far away from the closing price at 3.15 pm. Likewise for stocks that are part of the derivatives, or futures & options (F&O), segment.

The volumes handled in the auction are about 1 per cent of the daily cash turnover. The auction filled well on days when indices were rebalanced. For example, on the day of MSCI rebalance there were many buyers and sellers in the auction session and volumes were at 22 per cent of the entire trading day. But in normal days it lacked participants and sufficient volumes. In comparison, on the New York Stock Exchange, the CAS handles 12.43 per cent of daily volumes, and the same is 10 per cent for the Nasdaq. In such markets, it is hard for any single player to move the closing price because the CAS accounts for more than 10 per cent of the volumes. In India, the volumes are only 1 per cent and a small player can move stocks and thereby the index in the auction session and make money out of derivatives trades.

The new circular addresses most of these issues. From December 7, the expiry session goes back to the previous 25-year-old system of volume weighted average price (VWAP) while the daily closing price of underlying stocks will continue to be determined via CAS. Expiring index derivatives will stop trading at 3.30 pm or the same time as the cash markets. The auction will happen afterwards (3.30-3.40 pm) but stock derivatives will continue to trade until 3.45 pm.