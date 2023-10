No place for women

Centre to come up with a master app to check EV charging stations near you

Union govt ready to launch flagship scheme for Scheduled castes, tribes

The NITI Aayog, the Union government’s think tank, is in the process of preparing a 25-year vision for the Indian economy. As reported by this newspaper on Monday, it will target making India about a $30 trillion economy by 2047. According to the road map, India would be expected to attain a size of $6.69 trillion by 2030, $16.13 trillion by 2040, and $29.02 trillion in current dollars by 2047. According to the International Monetary Fund data, the size of

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com