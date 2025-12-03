India must build safer roads, enforce laws with tech, reform licensing

As a recent analysis by this newspaper of the latest data showed, deaths in India due to road accidents, adjusted for population, reached a 30-year high of 12.02 per 100,000 people in 2023, higher than in Nepal (7.4), China (4.26), and Brazil (2.66). Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasised the need for better road design and safety enforcement, noting that over 400 people die every day on Indian roads. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023 states that more than 173,000 people lost their lives and 447,000 were injured in road accidents across India, with