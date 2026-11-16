India needs more than production-linked incentives to boost manufacturing

The export performance offers some encouragement. Cumulative exports reported under the PLI schemes increased from ₹4 trillion in 2023-24 to ₹15.2 trillion in 2025-26. Mobile manufacturing has been a notable success, but much of the activity remains concentrated in final assembly, with continued dependence on imported high-value components. The demand for continued incentives and the recently notified Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme underline the need to deepen domestic capabilities by encouraging technology transfer, greater domestic sourcing, and investment in design and research & development. Progress in other sectors has been slow. Under the advanced chemistry cell battery programme, only 1.4 gigawatt-hour (Gwh) of capacity has been developed against the 50 Gwh target, with commercial production yet to begin. By contrast, the experience of the white-goods sector, where domestic value addition increased from 20 per cent to 55 per cent, shows that deeper localisation is possible.

More broadly, the performance of the PLI schemes needs to be assessed against India’s larger manufacturing ambitions. Despite an increase in manufacturing output, the sector’s contribution to the economy has not registered a sustained rise. Under the revised national accounts series, manufacturing’s share in gross value added at current prices was 14.7 per cent in 2022-23, remained unchanged in 2023-24, declined to 14.5 per cent in 2024-25, and recovered marginally to 14.8 per cent in 2025-26. This suggests that expanding production in select sectors has not yet translated into a significant structural shift in the economy.