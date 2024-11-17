Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Editorial / India's PDS faces leakages, reforms needed for efficient distribution

India's PDS faces leakages, reforms needed for efficient distribution

Besides this annual cost, which will only increase with increasing MSPs and the overall carrying cost, it is well established that the programme is insufficient to fulfil citizens' nutritional needs

hunger, UN, world foor programme, WFP, malnutrition, food security, pds
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government provides free foodgrain to 813.5 million beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Foodgrain is distributed to Antyodaya Anna Yojana households and priority households through over 500,000 fair-price shops across the country. It is reasonable to argue that as the country develops and incomes rise, the number of people dependent on such government support should decline. However, that’s not the case with India. A new study by Raya Das, Ranjana Roy, and Ashok Gulati has mapped how the public distribution system (PDS) has evolved, and what the consumption data says about its effectiveness, which deserves wider
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment PDS National Food Security Act

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon