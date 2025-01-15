An aviation hub: Indian airports must upgrade to attract global travellers

It has been reported that Air India, the country’s only remaining major full-service carrier, intends to try and increase its attractiveness to international travellers — both those wishing to fly in and out of India as well as those that might find it convenient to use an Indian airport as a transit hub while travelling between two international destinations. The airline has said that Delhi airport, India’s most trafficked, receives less than a hundredth of the 130 million or so passengers who pass through India’s airspace annually; Dubai, in comparison, receives 10 per cent of these and Doha 7.5 per